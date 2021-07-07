Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Decreases By 16.4%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 196,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CFO Jonathan W. Byers acquired 31,130 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $57,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,080.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Gill acquired 70,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 126,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,741 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

CCLP stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.85.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.92 million. Equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.04%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

