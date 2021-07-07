Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreases By 16.7%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,657,689. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

