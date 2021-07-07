Showcase Trading 26% Lower This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. Showcase has a total market cap of $437,053.37 and $129,224.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00168722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.80 or 1.00055767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00969920 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.