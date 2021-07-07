ShowHand (HAND) Trading 25.2% Higher This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $87,648.87 and approximately $115.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00059051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00932945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00045480 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.