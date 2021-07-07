Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Shutterstock worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,806 shares of company stock worth $14,547,017 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.