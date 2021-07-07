Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.41. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 24,260 shares.

SBSW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

