SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $462,029.87 and $12,246.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,259.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.61 or 0.06852433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.46 or 0.01501650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00404849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00156733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00636915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00416958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.00346512 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,272,747 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

