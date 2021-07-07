Sidoti Initiates Coverage on TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.11% from the company’s previous close.

TTGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

TTGT stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $76.31. 705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,438. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $268,695.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,301.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

