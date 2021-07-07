SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.24. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 3,128 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

