SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.24. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 3,128 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

