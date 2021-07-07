Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $241.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

