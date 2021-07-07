Signature Chain (SIGN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $138.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00919099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

