Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.84% of Signet Jewelers worth $146,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,575 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SIG opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

