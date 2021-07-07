Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Trading Up 1.1%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

