Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Up to $28.54

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.54, but opened at $35.69. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 100 shares.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

