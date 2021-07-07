SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:SIL traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.69. The company had a trading volume of 61,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,312. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$9.13 and a 1-year high of C$16.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -18.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

