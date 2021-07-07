Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,615,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,510,550 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 4.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 5.97% of Simon Property Group worth $2,231,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

SPG stock traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $124.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

