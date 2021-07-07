Sinclair Broadcast Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,021 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,621% compared to the typical volume of 297 call options.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,488. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $6,457,531.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,972 in the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

