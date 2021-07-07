Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.58. Approximately 378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67.

