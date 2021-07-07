SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Trading Down 9.1%

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 16,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 894,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

