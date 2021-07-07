Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.25. 16,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,732,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Get Skillz alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth $64,454,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $57,763,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Skillz by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,827 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.