Skycoin Market Cap Reaches $18.78 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $529,378.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00165705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,485.55 or 0.99718742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.62 or 0.00984929 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

