SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given a C$30.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been assigned a C$30.50 price target by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SRU.UN traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.88. 256,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.39. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$19.49 and a 1-year high of C$30.33.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.