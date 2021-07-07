SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 14,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.02 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.