SmartKey (SKEY) Market Cap Reaches $25.46 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $25.46 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00058242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00930930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045146 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

