smARTOFGIVING (AOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,252.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $4,252.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 0% against the dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00134413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00166920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.67 or 1.00188113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00973622 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

