Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Hits $659,102.50

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $659,102.50 and $25,848.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00032432 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.