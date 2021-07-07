Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $92,803,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,785,000 after buying an additional 656,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after buying an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,027,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.72. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,739.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,265 shares of company stock worth $18,700,966 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

