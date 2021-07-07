Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 132,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of SNN opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

