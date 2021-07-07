Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $971.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $888.00 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $724.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $222.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.82. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $128.66 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

