Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,830. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $128.66 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,591,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.