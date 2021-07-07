Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $222.48 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

