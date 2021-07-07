Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 189.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $6,096,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 715,307 shares of company stock worth $173,229,699. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $239.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion and a PE ratio of -62.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.92. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

