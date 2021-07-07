SnowSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $137,393.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $7.93 or 0.00022836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $137,393.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00166088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,821.81 or 1.00244163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00975160 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,305 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

