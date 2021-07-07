Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.32. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 4,259,280 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Soligenix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soligenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Soligenix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Soligenix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soligenix in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

