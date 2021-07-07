SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $20.51 million and $416,380.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00035369 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,317,972 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

