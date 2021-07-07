Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.65

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.65 and last traded at $77.62, with a volume of 4873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

SONVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Sonova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

