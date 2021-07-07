Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

