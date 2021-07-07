S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.08.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $419.16. 711,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $419.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,984,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $4,344,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $11,673,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,842,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

