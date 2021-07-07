Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Down 2.3%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.15. Approximately 72,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 61,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Spark Power Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$122.34 million and a P/E ratio of -179.17.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

