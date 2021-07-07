SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0702 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $388,137.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00133537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,830.46 or 1.00313856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00976459 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

