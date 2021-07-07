Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.47

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.47 and last traded at $95.47, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,291 shares of company stock worth $17,552,060 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

