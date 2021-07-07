St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.29). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 557 ($7.28), with a volume of 2,526,182 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. St. Modwen Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 530.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

