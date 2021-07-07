Stafi (FIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.81 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Stafi has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Stafi has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00281915 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00037005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars.

