Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

