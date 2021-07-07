Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

