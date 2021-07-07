Standard Protocol (STND) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $140,829.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00165997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,059.20 or 0.99695691 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.06 or 0.00974909 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

