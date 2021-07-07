Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 5.5% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,757,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $301,297,000 after buying an additional 276,715 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 204,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

