State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.11. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 36,179 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,585,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,218,000 after purchasing an additional 256,374 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

