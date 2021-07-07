Stealth Price Tops $0.0970 on Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0970 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $1,378.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000961 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052513 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037611 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

