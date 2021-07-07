Stealth Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,810.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00069054 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036265 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,470 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

