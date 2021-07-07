Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.44. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

